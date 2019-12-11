Helix IPTV Service Hacked: Users’ Personal Details at Risk

Helix Hosting services ‘pirate’ IPTV provider has become a victim of the crisis caused due to the threatening messages being posted on the website. The homepage of Helix is displaying a statement according to which a hacker claims:

They are going to leak the personal information of the resellers and customers. Along with that, they are going to leak the phone number, owner’s name and address of an owner. The failure at paying the ransom has been stated as the reason behind these actions.

In recent years the services in pirate Internet Protocol Television have turned out to be a big deal. They have PPVs that refer to archives of video on demand, pay per views, and subscription Television channels at a relatively lower price that has brought millions of users to them.

Helix hosting is one of the most popular pirate IPTV services providers but the statement that we were talking about in the above lines if persists on the onsite then that may turn the tables. The festive season is on board and during Christmas, the providers might become a piece of a bad memory for all the users.

The statement, published hours ago on the official Helix Hosting homepage, claimed that Helix had been hacked and was being held to ransom. The implication of the message was typical: Helix should pay up to appease the attackers or face potential damage to their business.

If you wish to read the exact message then here it is:

Helix Hosting Has Been Hacked – They have had the option to pay a small amount to protect its customers or have all customer details leaked online putting you all at risk, they have chosen to not accept this offer and would prefer your details to be leaked online.

The message appeared on the site, and some functions were still available for the users along with the warning of the site being hacked. Later the other parts of the web portal were disabled and the message reappeared on the homepage.

Although it is quite unclear what information is held by Helix and how it can be useful to the third party even if it is about to get leaked. There is no certainty when this is going to end. The warning displays the 23:00 deadline for paying the ransom. The information could have been leaked before but it didn’t. And since there is no clarity, therefore, it might take place now and then.

However, it is going to be a big decision to pay the ransom since the attackers might be planning to blackmail the users and owners in the future if they have a copy of all data in their hands.

Via: Firesticktricks.com and Torrentfreak.com