[FIX] High CPU/Disk Usage by Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry in Windows 10

If you are facing high disk/CPU usage due to Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry on your Windows 10 PC, we will tell you how to disable CompatTelRunner.exe to get rid of this problem.

There are two ways to disable Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry or CompatTelRunner.exe on Windows 10 PC. Let’s check out both of them below.

How to Disable Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry Using Group Policy Editor on Windows 10

1. Open Run and type gpedit.msc and press Enter. It will open Group Policy editor on Windows 10. Check this tutorial if gpedit.msc doesn’t open.

2. In Group Policy Editor, open Computer Configuration.

3. Now open Administrative Templates under Computer Configuration.

4. In next step, open Windows Components. Then open Data Collection and Preview Builds under Windows Components.

5. Here you should see “Allow Telemetry”. Double click to open it.

6. Once it opens, select Disabled on the left side, and then click OK.

This was the one method you can use to disable Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry high disk usage. Now check out another method to disable it.

How to disable Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry using Registry Editor on Windows 10

1. As shown in the first method, just open Run and then type regedit command. It should open Registry Editor.

2. Now we need to find “Allow Telemetry” file. For this, follow the below path.

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SOFTWARE > Policies > Microsoft > Windows > Data Collection

3. Open Allow Telemetry and Add “0” in the Value data field.

The above two methods should disable Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry high disk in Windows 10 for controlling the high disk usage. If you are still facing any issues related to high disk/CPU, comment below.